Kiss Adding Another 100 Cities to Final Tour, Says Gene Simmons

Gene Simmons revealed that Kiss plans to add "another 100 cities" before wrapping the End of the Road Tour. In a recent interview with Chaoszine, the singer and bassist noted that he’s unclear when their farewell run will conclude.

"We don’t know. We’ve never retired before. This is our first time," Simmons said with a laugh. "It’s like painting a painting or writing a book. When somebody says, 'When is it gonna be finished?' You’re in the middle of it; you don’t know."

Noting the band’s live consistency and enthusiasm, he explained, "The crew is happy. Everybody’s happy. So we’ve decided to add another 100 cities before we stop. I don’t know how long that’s gonna take."

The COVID-19 pandemic naturally altered the band’s itinerary — including the previously announced date of their final show: July 17, 2021. The trek will now assumedly span past Jan. 30, 2023, the 50th anniversary of Kiss’ first show, but Simmons noted that they didn’t consider any such date. (Bandmate Paul Stanley previously predicted early 2023 as their endpoint.)

"We didn’t think about 50 years or anything like that," he said. "We just thought, 'OK, I’m gonna be 70 years old' before the pandemic started; maybe it’s time to stop so we don’t go too long. I don’t care who you are — at some point, you have to get off the stage, and it’s better for the fans and you and for the legacy to get off the stage while you’re still great. Don’t wait until you’re too old. Don’t do that."

Asked if there’s a chance Kiss could add even more dates beyond the extra 100, Simmons said "probably not." But, he added, "I've said 'probably not' before."

"I don’t know," he continued. "A lot of it has to do with how we feel and how strong we are. But this is a tour that will not stop until it stops. So we’re not gonna take a year off and then resume. We’re in the tour mode, and we’re gonna stay out there until we stop. Do I know where the last show is gonna be or when? I do not know. But I’m telling you: We are having the time of our lives."

The End of the Road Tour continues June 30 at France's Festival du Printemps de Perouges and currently runs through early October, followed by two back-to-back Kiss Kruises later that month.