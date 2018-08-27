If we relied only upon studio projects from Steve Perry, our list of Journey Solo Albums Ranked Worst to Best would be remarkably short.

Likewise with Gregg Rolie. The band's original singer was the first major figure in Journey to go solo, but Rolie has only issued a few more albums than the famously slow-creating Perry.

Luckily, the other guys have been busy. So much so, in fact, that guitarist Neal Schon and keyboardist Jonathan Cain have occasionally moved well outside the typical Journey fare. The following list of Journey Solo Albums Ranked Worst to Best includes only rock records, however, so that leaves aside more jazz- or new age-inflected items by Cain (1997's Body Language, 2001's Namaste and 2004's Bare Bones), Schon (1995's Beyond the Thunder and 2001's Voice) and ex-drummer Steve Smith, who focused exclusively on jazz when he's not part of Journey.

Our focus was on these four central creative figures rather than other contributors like, say, Robert Fleischman and Arnel Pineda. We also skipped solo instrumental projects, including 1995's Piano With a View and 1998's For a Lifetime by Cain, and EPs like Rolie's Five Days – as well as Cain's movie soundtrack-related 2002 album Animated Movie Love Songs and 2017's holiday-focused Unsung Noel.

Key collaborations with Bad English, Hardline, the Storm, HSAS and Abraxas Pool round things out. Keep scrolling to find out how they all stacked up in our list of Journey Solo Albums Ranked Worst to Best.

