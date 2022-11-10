Meet Popular MLB Star and HV Native in Poughkeepsie

The countdown to the holidays is on, but why not give yourself an early present this year and meet one of the most exciting Major League Baseball stars to come out of the Hudson Valley?

CollectorCon at the Poughkeepsie Galleria

This year, CollectorCon is back at the Poughkeepsie Galleria on December 3rd from 11am-4pm. You'll find everything from baseball cards to Pokemon cards, plus art, comics, vintage collectibles, and more. As a special treat in 2022, Collector Con will also feature one of Dutchess County's most famous exports.

Retired MLB Star Joe Panik Coming to Poughkeepsie

On December 3rd, the Poughkeepsie Galleria invites you to meet none other than World Series champion and John Jay graduate Joe Panik. Panik will be on hand meeting fans and signing autographs from 12pm-2pm during Collector Con.

What's Happening at CollectorCon?

Panik will be signing cards, baseballs, and other items on a tiered-price system (below). More information and a link to purchase tickets can be found here. But that's not the only thing happening at the Galleria that day.

WRRV's Shop with a Cop

Nick from the WRRV Morning Grind will be on hand with a golf cart to help you carry your armful of shopping bags and collectibles with the WRRV Shop with a Cop Shopper Shuttle. For a donation to WRRV's Shop with a Cop, a program that gives underprivileged kids in the Hudson Valley the chance to go on a shopping spree alongside a member of local law enforcement, Nick will tote all your bags safely to your car.

