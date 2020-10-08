Hudson Valley Mother Accused of Killing Infant Child
A mother from the Upper Hudson Valley is behind bars accused of killing her 21-month-old child.
On Tuesday, the New York State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation in Livingston arrested 30-year-old Sareese M. Stewart of Greenport, for manslaughter in the second degree, a class C felony.
On June 23, New York State Police in conjunction with Greenport Police Department announced an investigation into the death of a young child in the area of Ten Broeck Road in the town of Greenport. Police and EMS were called for reports of an unresponsive child, who was later pronounced deceased at Columbia Memorial Hospital, officials say.
The subsequent investigation in conjunction with the Columbia County District Attorney’s Office and the Columbia County Coroner’s Office determined Stewart recklessly caused the death of her 21-month-old child, according to New York State Police.
Stewart was ordered by the Honorable Judge J. Nichols to appear before the Columbia County Court on Oct. 8, 2020, at 9:30 a.m.
