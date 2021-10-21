Hudson Valley Man Killed While Stopped For School Bus in New York

A Hudson Valley man lost his life while following the rules and stopping for a school bus.

On Tuesday around 6:30 a.m., New York State Police responded to the area 1296 State Route 42 in the hamlet of Sparrowbush for a scooter vs vehicle collision.

Upon arrival, troopers observed Port Jervis EMS and Sparrowbush Fire Department were on scene assisting with the incident.

The initial investigation revealed an uninvolved school bus was in the northbound lane of State Route 42 with its emergency lights activated, police say.

The operator of a 2013 Honda PCX-125 was traveling south when he stopped for the school bus. While he was stopped, he was struck from behind by a 2011 Dodge Avenger, police say.

The operator of the motor scooter, 59-year-old Dennis A. Bickham of the village of Monticello, was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The operator of the Dodge Avenger, Denise L. Donovan, 63, of the town of Forestburgh suffered no injuries, according to police.

As of this writing, no charges have been filed as police continue to investigate.

