Rockland Man Killed By Alleged Impaired Driver While Mowing Lawn
A father of three was killed while mowing his lawn by an alleged impaired driver in the Lower Hudson Valley.
On Wednesday around 5:45 p.m., the Orangetown Police Department responded to a fatal accident in Rockland County. A 2010 Toyota Corolla, driven by 29-year-old Jared DeVera of New Jersey veered off Lester Drive in Orangeburgh and crashed into a man mowing his lawn, police say.
Giovanni Boiano, 53, of Orangeburgh died from the injuries he sustained in the accident.
"John was a devoted husband and father and loved to spend time with his family. He will forever be remembered as a hardworking man who could always put a smile on your face," his obituary reads.
A GoFundMe was created to help his surviving family, his wife and three daughters, help pay for funeral costs and other expenses. As of this writing over $17,500 has been raised.
DeVera was allegedly driving while impaired at the time of the fatal crash. He was placed under arrest and submitted to a chemical blood test, police say. He was charged with vehicular manslaughter, at felony and driving while ability impaired by drugs, a misdemeanor.
He was remanded to Rockland County Jail in lieu of $100,000 bail.