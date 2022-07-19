Hudson Valley Man Killed In Head-On Crash Near New York Kohl’s

A Hudson Valley man is dead while a woman is injured following a head-on crash outside a popular store.

On Monday, New York State Police from Troop F confirmed a fatal crash in Sullivan County, New York that claimed the life of a young man from Orange County, New York.

Orange County, New York Man Killed in Wurtsboro, New York Crash

Google Google loading...

On Friday, June 15, 2022, at 7:45 a.m., New York State Police Wurtsboro responded to State Route 209 in Wurtsboro for a head-on collision involving two vehicles with entrapment. The accident happened near Kohls on Route 209 in Sullivan County.

The preliminary investigation revealed that a 2010 Toyota Venza was traveling north on State Route 209 and for unknown reasons crossed over into the opposite lane and struck a 2020 Dodge Charger head-on that was traveling southbound.

The driver of the Toyota Venza, 22-year-old Shumaar Seward from Middletown, New York, was found by police trapped in the vehicle due to the impact of the collision.

New York State Police Attempts To Save Middletown, New York Man's Life After Crash In Sullivan County, New York

"Troopers and EMS were able to gain entry into the vehicle and remove Seward from the vehicle. Life-saving measures were started. EMS was unable to revive Seward and he was pronounced deceased at the scene," New York State Police stated in a press release.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App and sign up for the Hudson Valley Post Newsletter.

Woman From Bloomingburg, New York Injured In Fatal Crash in Hudson Valley, New York

Google Google loading...

The driver of the Dodge Charger, a 48-year-old woman from Bloomingburg, New York suffered minor injuries and was transported to Garnet Medical Health Center for evaluation, police say.

The cause of the collision is still under investigation. State Police Wurtboro were assisted by Mamakating EMS.

Things You Cannot Return To The Store in New York State You may not know this, but you can't return any of these to the store in New York State.

30 Heartwarming Acts of Kindness in 2021 to Restore Your Faith in Humanity Here are 30 heartwarming acts of kindness from Central New York angels in 2021 that'll restore your faith in humanity.