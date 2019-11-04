Hudson Valley Fire Department Board Member Charged With Murder

A Hudson Valley man who is on the board of directors for a local fire department is accused of murder.

On Sunday around 1:30 a.m, police in Columbia County police were sent to 120 Pleasant Vale Road in the Town of Clermont for a man outside the residence with stab wounds.

When deputies arrived they found two men in the front yard. One man was lying on his back and appeared to be injured and the other man was kneeling over him. Police quickly detained the uninjured man and immediately started to render first aid to the injured party.

Glenn Unson, 43, of Clermont was suffering from knife wounds to his chest and abdomen area. As life-saving efforts were continuing, Unson went into cardiac arrest and succumbed to his injuries, police say.

Investigators were able to determine that Unson was stabbed at another location, near Route 9 at the intersection of Pleasant Vale Road, officials say. Unson was then driven to 120 Pleasant Vale Road where someone called 911.

The person detained at the scene, 36-year-old Robert Streib of Red Hook, is accused of stabbing Unson. Streib was charged with murder, a felony.

“At no time was there a danger to the community and the investigation has shown that this was not a random act since both parties were known to each other,” Columbia County Sheriff David Bartlett said.

Streib is a member of the Board of Directors for the Red Hook Fire Department, according to the Red Hook Fire Company's website. A request for comment from the Red Hook Fire Company hasn't been returned as of this writing.

