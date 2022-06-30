Massive Comeback for Hudson Valley’s Great American Weekend

It's officially summer in the Hudson Valley. From drive-in theaters to summer concert series, fairs, and festivals to attend, Hudson Valley residents are excited for what's to come.

A popular event has returned to Orange County, NY.

The Great American Weekend is making its return. The Goshen Chamber of Commerce made this announcement in December 2021 that plans for this popular event were in the works.

The Great American Weekend was canceled in 2022 and 2021 due to the pandemic.

The Great American Weekend will take place on Saturday, July 2, and Sunday, July 3 in and surrounding The First Presbyterian Church in the village of Goshen.

This two-day event is filled with fun and exciting things to participate in. There will also be live music, food, and activities for kids such as rides and games.

This address can be put into GPS for the location of the event: 33 Park Pl, Goshen, NY 10924

With over 150 craft vendors, it's hard to not leave with a bag of goodies or two.

For the most part, I usually get my face painted and a henna tattoo, grab fried dough and fresh lemonade from a local vendor, and pick up some cute gifts. This is one of my favorite events to attend during the warmer months in the Hudson Valley.

Every member of the family can attend and participate in the Great American Weekend.

It's heartwarming to see local businesses come together and celebrate the community with residents.

Since the 1980s, this fan-favorite event has been a tradition that residents can't get enough of. This is also a representation of Goshen, NY, and all that the community does and how they come together.

Will you be attending the Great American Weekend? What is your favorite summer fair to attend? Share with us below.

