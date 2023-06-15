How To Snag Special 1-On-1 Meetings With Central Hudson

Central Hudson is allowing Hudson Valley residents to set up one-on-one meetings to discuss recent massive billing issues.

Congressman Pat Ryan announced that he will host a series of workshops with Central Hudson to address the company's recent issues.

Central Hudson To Meet With Customers Across The Hudson Valley

Central Hudson staffers will be on hand to work and talk with individual customers.

“For months, I’ve pushed Central Hudson to hold in-person sessions to help customers resolve their longstanding billing issues. This is a crucial next step to getting our community the assistance they deserve and finally holding Central Hudson accountable,” Ryan said. “I will continue fighting on behalf of Hudson Valley families and businesses until all customer complaints have been fully resolved and those who have been harmed are made whole.

Eight Central Hudson Hudson employees will be available to set up one-on-one meetings with customers. Customers will be to discuss a number of issues including meter readings and estimated billing.

First Workshop Set For Poughkeepsie, Dutchess County

The first workshop will be on Friday, June 16 from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. in Poughkeepsie at Congressman Ryan’s Poughkeepsie Office on Raymond Avenue. CLICK HERE for an appointment.

“We recognize that our customers are frustrated and are hopeful they see we are making the necessary changes to improve. Central Hudson has done more than a dozen similar events already this year to help customers and we continue adding staff so we can reach even more people," Central Hudson Senior Vice President Anthony Campagiorni said.

Central Hudson To Meet With Customers In Ulster, Orange, Dutchess Counties

Ryan says additional workshops will be announced in the next few weeks. At least one workshop will be hosted in all three counties represented by the Congressman to increase access and accountability, officials say.

Ryan serves New York's 18th district, which includes Orange, Dutchess and Ulster counties.

Ryan has offices in Newburgh, Kingston and Poughkeepsie.

