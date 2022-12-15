Finally! Beloved Ice Cream Shop Has a New Location

The wait is finally over. After months of searching and constant community support, one of the Hudson Valley's favorite ice cream shops is getting ready to reopen their doors in a new location.

Happy Clown Ice Cream & Bake Shop has a New Location

"I am so excited to share this news with you!!! We have secured our place in the Village of Athens" began a post from Joanne Stickles, owner of Happy Clown Ice Cream & Bake Shop. There's a few obstacles to clear before opening day, but former customers were overjoyed to hear the early news... and address.

Community Response

"This might be the best news I've heard all year! Congratulations to you and to all of us here in Athens!", said one eager resident. "I’m sure we’ll be seeing you after every home game in baseball season", predicted another. Many others commented on how perfect the new location was.

Where are they Moving?

"I think that it is a great location for that type of business", said one Athens woman. "I miss having a little business in that building, and yours looks like a perfect answer", came another excited response. The new location is being prepped at 80 N. Washington St in Athens, NY. They've also announced a targeted opening date.

The Happy Clown plans to open their doors on April 1st, 2023. While we eagerly wait for their grand opening in Athens next spring, check out some other local ice cream shops that are sticking it out through the winter months to bring you your favorite treat below.

