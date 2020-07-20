Gruesome Murder Details of Dismembered Poughkeepsie Millionaire

More details have been released about the gruesome murder of a millionaire tech entrepreneur from the Hudson Valley.

Tyrese Devon Haspil, 21, of Long Island was arrested in connection with the grisly killing of 33-year-old Fahim Saleh. On Sunday, he pleaded not guilty to second-degree murder.

Saleh is from Dutchess County. He became an internet mogul while still living at home in Hopewell Junction, NewsSource reports. According to social media, he graduated from John Jay East Fishkill. His Facebook says he lives in Poughkeepsie.

Police allege Hapsil tased, stabbed, and dismembered Saleh in Saleh's luxury Manhattan apartment. Police believe the 33-year-old was attacked when got off the elevator to his seventh-floor $2 million Lower East Side home.

Someone dressed as a ninja in dark clothing was seen on surveillance video following him into his apartment, but the attack was off-camera.

His sister later found Saleh's dismembered body. An electric saw was found next to Saleh's torso, which was cut up into pieces, while his head and arms were found elsewhere inside his apartment, the New York Times reports.

A medical examiner ruled the death a homicide and said he died from multiple stab wounds. Officials say the killer was dressed as a ninja, along with a fancy suit and tie, the New York Daily News reports.

A police source told the New York Daily News detectives think the gruesome murder was due to a "business deal gone lethally bad."

Haspil was Saleh's assistant who sources tell CNN owed Saleh tens of thousands of dollars. Haspil was on a repayment plan, CNN reports.

It's believed Haspil stole around $100,000 from Saleh. Rather than go to the police, Saleh made a repayment plan.

Haspil is accused of killing Saleh on Monday and returning to the apartment the next day to dismember his body, to make it look like a hit-job, the New York Post reports. It appears Hapsil fled the apartment on Tuesday when Saleh's relative came to check on him.

Prosecutors say surveillance video found shows Haspil buying a saw and cleaning supplies at a Home Depot near the Manhattan apartment with Saleh's card. The saw and cleaning supplies were later found at the crime scene, officials say.

According to court documents, someone followed Saleh inside his apartment's elevator and tased him. Someone then stabbed Saleh multiple times in his neck and torso. The suspect later dismembered Salah, leaving a headless and armless body. A bag with Saleh's head and arms was found in the living room, The Sun reports.

On Wednesday, the day after Saleh was found dead, Haspil was seen on video purchasing birthday balloons allegedly with Saleh's card.

“We are in the very earliest stages of ferreting out the truth. The life of this case promises to be long and complex,” they said Saturday," Haspil's lawyers said, according to the New York Post. “We urge the public to keep an open mind. There is much more to this narrative than the accusations, an arrest by the police, and a charge by the district attorney.”

Saleh founded PrankDial. He then moved on to create Pathao, a ride-hailing company. According to the New York Post, he called it the “most well-funded startup in Bangladesh, recently valued at over $100MM.”

In 2018 he developed Gokada, a motorcycle ride-sharing app that operates out of Nigeria. The ride-sharing app reportedly recently made over $5 million. He became the CEO of the company in 2019 and helped transition it to delivery service. He also launched Adventure Captial, venture capital firm, in 2018 and was CEO of the entertain app company KickBack Apps.