Foo Fighters Release Full 2021 Madison Square Garden Show Footage

In case you didn't get to see Foo Fighters live this year, you're in luck — the band has released full, pro-shot footage from their concert at Madison Square Garden earlier this year.

The show took place on June 20 and marked the first concert at MSG in nearly 500 days. The last event held at the venue had taken place in March of 2020. Foo Fighters fans were required to show proof of full vaccination in order to attend, with the final dose received at least 14 days before the show took place.

According to Setlist.fm, Foo Fighters played a 24-song set that night, including four from their 2021 album Medicine at Midnight — "No Son of Mine," "Shame Shame," the self-titled track and "Making a Fire." The entire show, which was over two-and-a-half hours, has been uploaded to Foo Fighters' YouTube channel for those who were unable to attend the event in person.

Watch it below.

Upon reopening the venue, the Foos sold a whopping 15,371 tickets, which totaled in at over $1.4 million in gross revenue. As noted in Billboard, "Across 662 shows reported since 2015, MSG's average cap is 15,140, a couple hundred seats less than [the Foo Fighters] show."

Shortly after the concert took place, Madison Square Garden released a mini-documentary about it, which not only featured some clips from the performance, but also interviews with the venue's staff, vendors, fans and crew.

As of now, Foo Fighters' first 2022 performance will take place at the Innings Festival in Tempe, Ariz. They'll head down to South America for a tour a few weeks later, and then have a few more festival performances scheduled for the remainder of the year. See all of the dates here.

Foo Fighters Live at Madison Square Garden - June 20, 2021