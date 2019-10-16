Entrance Ramp Gates Being Installed on I-84 in Hudson Valley

Gates that look like railroad crossing gates are appearing at entrance ramps on I-84 in the Hudson Valley.

New York State Department of Transportation workers have been installing movable gates on entrance ramps on I-84 in the Hudson Valley. Gates have been installed in Dutchess and Putnam counties and workers are now installing them in Orange County.

The gates are being installed so officials can easily shut down access to the highway during a bad storm or a horrific crash.

"The gates at the entrances to Interstate 84 were installed to control access to the highway in the event of a major crash or weather event that necessitates closure of the interstate by New York State Police. Gates were installed at Exits 1 and 2 last year and are being installed at Exits 3 and 4 this year. The gates are manufactured and installed by highway maintenance forces," NYS DOT Public Information Officer Heather Pillsworth told Hudson Valley Post.

The move comes after some lawmakers complained about drivers getting stuck on the interstate because they weren't warned about heavy traffic or closures on I-84.

The New York State DOT also announced a project to install Intelligent Transportation System equipment along Interstate 84 from the Pennsylvania State line to the Connecticut State line in Dutchess, Orange and Putnam Counties. Variable message signs or other communications methods will be used to inform drivers of traffic conditions. The equipment will be linked to the Hudson Valley Transportation Management Center in Hawthorne.