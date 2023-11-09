Recent events in the Village of Wappingers have garnered the attention of the Ellenville Police Department. The events in question are in reference to a string of graffiti incidents that have taken place in the village. An investigation is currently underway but local law enforcement is asking for help from the public.

Multiple Locations in Ellenville get Tagged

According to a post on the Ellenville Police Departments Facebook page, the graffiti or tagging incidents took place between Canal Street and Maiden Lane on the night of November 4. While it doesn't specifically state where the incidents occurred, the police department did share photos on their Facebook account which show a garbage can as well as what appears to be a window of a business that were defaced with what looks likes a signature of some sort.

In addition to the pictures of the graffiti, the Ellenville Police also shared a picture of an individual who at the very least can be considered a person of interest in the investigation. The person of interest in the photo appears to be a white male, dressed in all black clothing with a black hat, dark medium length hair, dark facial hair, he also wears glasses and it appears he may have some type of ear piercing in his left ear, potentially a gauge.

This is where the police are asking for the public's help.

Asking the Public for Help

Ellenville police do not know the identity of individual but they are requesting anyone with information on him to contact them directly. In the statement it says that police may be contacted through their Facebook page or they can be reached by dialing 845-647-4422.

As is the usual with anyone providing information with law enforcement, anything shared will be kept completely confidential. Police will also take information on if anyone recognizes the specific tags that were spray painted as well.

