Election Results: New York Voters Approve, Deny Major Changes
New Yorkers voted on a number of key measures that could change New York's constitution, voting rules, redistricting and more.
Besides voting in local elections registered voters had to answer five important questions on their ballot. Important questions included redistricting, same-day voter registration, absentee voting and more.
See the unofficial results and what each proposal means below, plus results from the Hudson Valley elections:
New York State Election Night Ballot Proposal Results
These results are unofficial, but officials believe the results will stick.
In the Hudson Valley, Dutchess County added two more members to their Republican Majority in the Dutchess County Legislature, which excited Dutchess County Executive Marc Molinaro
Ulster County election officials noted voter turnout was low. George Latimer has a slight lead in the race for Westchester County Executive and it appears Ed Day will be reelected as Rockland County Executive.
CLICK HERE for Ulster County results
CLICK HERE for Dutchess County results
CLICK HERE for Orange County results
CLICK HERE for Rockland County results
CLICK HERE for Westchester County results
CLICK HERE for Putnam County results
CLICK HERE for Sullivan County results
