Does the ‘Free Sign’ Method Work in the Hudson Valley?

cglade

If you need to get rid of "stuff" this method has shown a lot of success in the Hudson Valley.

The next couple of weekends will most likely be the last of families holding garage sales at their houses. Before we know it, snow will be everywhere, and if you're anything like me and want nothing to do with holding a yard sale, you might want to try the "FREE SIGN" method to get rid of things you no longer want.

The "FREE SIGN" method works like this, just grab whatever it is that you want to get rid of, place it at the end of your driveway, or on your yard. Once you have it there, put a hand written sign on it that says FREE and sit back and let time do its thing.

For me the last time I needed to get rid of something I didn't even need a sign. I had two bookcases that a friend needed to get rid of so I brought them back to my apartment in Poughkeepsie and put them out next to the dumpster. (They were old and had some mold on the bottoms, so they were garbage to me.) I put them out there around 10 p.m. and when I went out to walk my dog a few hours later they were gone.

Have you ever gotten rid of anything by putting it outside your yard with a "FREE" sign on it?

Nancy called us from Warwick to tell us that she was get rid of some bedroom furniture and as her and her husband were dragging out the bed frame and man stopped and asked about it, before they even got to the end of the driveway. He decided he wanted it and actually wound up helping Nancy and her husband move all the other things they didn't want outside. FREE LABOR!! Love it!

Anyone ever stop to get something with a FREE sign on it?

Heather texted us from Highland and said, "I was driving and someone was putting a play set big playground out and I pulled over and asked how much they free I took it I was putting in the van before they finished bringing it all out never hit the ground." One persons garbage is another persons treasure...LOL!

If you plan on using the FREE SIGN method to get rid of things and it doesn't seem to be working, maybe try this. Instead of having the sign say FREE, change it to say $20, or something like that, and we can almost guarantee that someone will take it in minutes!

Poughkeepsie’s Magical Mystery Solved, and It’s Gonna Be Awesome! Sneak Peek of Witchcraft District Bazaar in Poughkeepsie

See How School Cafeteria Meals Have Changed Over the Past 100 Years Using government and news reports, Stacker has traced the history of cafeteria meals from their inception to the present day, with data from news and government reports. Read on to see how various legal acts, food trends, and budget cuts have changed what kids are getting on their trays.