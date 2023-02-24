Did You Know That New York Had Its Own Zodiac Killer?

The Zodiac Killer was a serial murderer who terrorized California in the 1960s. Did you know that New York State had a copycat years later? The story is fascinating.

New York State's Copycat Zodiac Killer

According to Wikipedia, in 1990 a series of attacks began on residents in New York City. In March two different men were shot randomly but both survived. In May another man was shot but died from the wound. There was another victim in June but they survived. All of the victims oddly had a different astrological sign. Taunting letters were sent to the police much like the original killer.

The Zodiac Killer who murdered at least 5 people in California was never identified or caught. Could this have been him resurfacing on the opposite side of the country decades later?

Writing samples proved that it was not the same person.

There would eventually be 5 more victims over a span of 6 years.

Eventually, a young man named Eddie Seda was arrested after a long stand-off with police. After he was brought in, Eddie was not a suspect in the New York Zodiac investigation but he signed a document and drew an odd symbol on the piece of paper. Police investigators recognized the symbol from the taunting letters sent to police years earlier.

The forensic evidence was overwhelming and a jury eventually found him guilty of both attempted murder and murder. He was sentenced to over 200 years in prison.

The forensic experts and puzzle decoders played a huge role in capturing him and helped put him behind bars.