SP: Deadly Weapons, Illegal Drugs Found At Upstate New York Home

Police were shocked to find an assortment of dangerous weapons and deadly drugs inside a home in the Hudson Valley.

On Monday, New York State Police from Troop F announced the arrest of an Orange County man.

State Police Arrest a Town of Deerpark Man on Weapons and Drug Charges

During February 2023, Troop F's Violent Gang and Narcotics Enforcement Team started a narcotics investigation into 53-year-old John R. Norris in the town of Deerpark for alleged crack-cocaine sales in Orange County, New York.

On March 3, 2023, the New York State Police, with the help of the City of Port Jervis Police Department and the Town of Deerpark Police Department, executed a search warrant and arrested John R. Norris.

Norris was charged with eight counts of criminal possession of a weapon, criminal possession of a controlled substance with intent to sell, seven counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance and criminally using drug paraphernalia.

Dangerous Weapons, Illegal Drugs Found Inside Orange County, New York Home

Inside the Deerpark man's home Police allegedly found two loaded Code Red Assault Rifles, a loaded Springfield XD-45 .45 caliber handgun, 5 large capacity ammunition feeding devices, numerous rounds of ammunition, a bullet-proof vest, 4.4 grams of crack-cocaine, 1.7 grams of heroin, 2.1 grams of Amphetamine pills, 1.6 grams of Clonazepam pills, 1.5 grams of Fentanyl pills, 32.6 grams of Psilocybin Mushrooms, 37.7 grams of Suboxone and Naloxone sublingual films, a glass pipe with burnt crack residue, a digital scale and $6,176.00 in cash.

Norris was remanded to Orange County Jail on $50,000 cash, $75,000 insurance, $100,000 partially secured bond.

