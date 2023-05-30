Dead Body Found Floating In Water In Hudson Valley, New York

A 62-year-old man from the Lower Hudson Valley was found dead floating in the water just before the holiday.

Police in the Lower Hudson Valley were told about a man floating in the water just before Memorial Day Weekend.

Body Found Floating In Water Near New Rochelle, New York

On Thursday at about 5:30 p.m., the New Rochelle Police Harbor Patrol was notified by a resident by a citizen that a white man around 50 to 60 years of age, was seen floating in the water near the channel leading out from the New Rochelle Marina to the Long Island Sound.

New Rochelle Harbor Patrol responded and located the man. The man was found unconscious and unresponsive, police say.

Officers pulled the body onto a police boat and began lifesaving measures while bringing him to shore for transport to a local hospital.

Man From White Plains, New York Pronounced Dead, No Foul Play Suspected

The man was identified as 62-year-old Jose Sanabria of White Plains, New York. He was ultimately pronounced deceased at a local hospital.

Police say the investigation is ongoing but foul play isn't suspected.

"The investigation is ongoing and no foul play is suspected at this time pending results from the Medical Examiners office," the New Rochelle Police Department stated in a press release.

