Dead and Company Announce 2023 Final Tour Dates
Dead & Company have announced dates for their 2023 tour.
The band noted last month that the tour will be its final one together. "Well, it looks like that's it for this outfit," guitarist and founding member of the Grateful Dead Bob Weir wrote on social media. "But don’t worry, we will all be out there in one form or another until we drop."
The 2023 tour will launch on May 19 with two back-to-back concerts in Los Angeles and then continue across the U.S. It will wrap with another pair of shows on July 14 and 15 in New York City.
"Let's make the most of it, shall we?!" guitarist John Mayer wrote on Twitter.
Back in April, Rolling Stone reported that Dead & Company would stop touring after 2022, though at the time, this claim was refuted by members of the band, including Weir. "News to me," he tweeted. Now, however, it's been made official. In addition to Weir, original Grateful Dead members Bill Kreutzmann and Mickey Hart are also part of the group, which was formed in 2015. Mayer, bassist Oteil Burbridge and keyboardist Jeff Chimenti round out the band.
Advanced presale ticket registration for the 2023 tour is now available, with artist presale beginning on Oct. 12. A full list of concert dates can be seen below.
Dead and Company, 2023 Tour
May 19 - Los Angeles, CA @ Kia Forum
May 20 - Los Angeles, CA @ Kia Forum
May 23 - Phoenix, AZ @ Ak-Chin Pavilion
May 26 - Dallas, TX @ Dos Equis Pavilion
May 28 - Atlanta, GA @ Lakewood Amphitheatre
May 30 - Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion
June 1 - Raleigh, NC @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek
June 3 - Bristow, VA @ Jiffy Lube Live
June 5 - Burgettstown, PA @ The Pavilion at Star Lake
June 7 - St. Louis, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheater
June 9 - Chicago, IL @ Wrigley Field
June 10 - Chicago, IL @ Wrigley Field
June 13 - Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music Center
June 15 - Philadelphia, PA @ Citizen's Bank Park
June 17 - Saratoga Springs, NY @ Saratoga Performing Arts Center
June 18 - Saratoga Springs, NY @ Saratoga Performing Arts Center
June 21 - New York, NY @ Citi Field
June 22 - New York, NY @ Citi Field
June 25 - Boston, MA @ Fenway Park
June 27 - Noblesville, IN @ Ruoff Music Center
July 1 - Boulder, CO @ Folsom Field
July 2 - Boulder, CO @ Folsom Field
July 3 - Boulder, CO @ Folsom Field
Juyl 7 - George, WA @ The Gorge
Juyl 8 - George, WA @ The Gorge
July 14 - San Francisco, CA @ Oracle Park
July 15 - San Francisco, CA @ Oracle Park