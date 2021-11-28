Watch: Dave Grohl’s Death Metal Cover of Lisa Loeb’s ‘Stay’

Dave Grohl and producer Greg Kurstin have reunited for another edition of the "Hanukkah Sessions," covering Lisa Loeb’s 1994 hit “Stay (I Missed You).”

“Welcome back to the menorah, y’all,” reads a message posted to social media accompanying the cover. “Let’s kick it this year’s Hanukkah sessions with one of Dallas, Texas’s favorite Jewish daughters. So put on your coffee shop spectacles and your Betsey Johnson dress and HAVA listen to this.”

While Loeb’s original version was a soft, folk rock affair, “Stay (I Missed You)” takes on a much more aggressive tone in the hands of Grohl and Kurstin. The Foo Fighters frontman, donning a charming floral dress, initially sings in soft tones, before unleashing death metal guttural growls on the tune’s chorus. Thunderous drums and furious guitars accompany Grohl, who occasionally returns to a mellow falsetto before unleashing his inner metal god once more.

Check out the cover of “Stay (I Missed You)” below.

Grohl and Kurstin launched their "Hanukkah Sessions" series in 2020, covering a notable Jewish artist on each night of the holiday. The Beastie Boys, Mountain, Bob Dylan, the Knack, the Velvet Underground, rapper Drake, British New Wave group Elastica and performance artist Peaches were the acts the duo covered last year.

“This project, which initially began as a silly idea, grew to represent something much more important to me,” Grohl admitted at the conclusion of the 2020 edition. “It showed me that the simple gesture of spreading joy and happiness goes a long way, and as we look forward, we should all make an effort to do so, no matter how many candles are left to light on the menorah.”

Nov. 28 marked the first night of Hanukkah 2021, which runs through Dec. 6. Fans can look forward to further "Hanukkah Sessions" covers over the next week.