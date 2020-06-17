Cuomo Tells New Yorkers ‘Congratulations’ in COVID-19 Battle

Gov. Andrew Cuomo continues to deliver news about COVID-19 in New York that he believes is "something to celebrate."

On Tuesday, Cuomo announced New York reached its lowest numbers in terms of COVID-19 hospitalizations and coronavirus related deaths, on a 3-day average, since the start of the pandemic began.

Total COVID hospitalizations fell to 1,538, the lowest since March 20. The 3-day rolling average in daily COVID fatalities hit 24, a new record low, according to Cuomo.

"You wanna talk about congratulations and something to celebrate, that is something to celebrate," Cuomo said Tuesday during his COVID-19 briefing.

With the new numbers, Cuomo announced hospitals will be allowed to accept visitors at their discretion, with social distancing measures in place. Starting on Friday, group homes certified by the NYS Office for People with Developmental Disabilities can allow visitors, with safety precautions. Group homes must notify the state before allowing visitors.

This week, Cuomo announced groups of up to 25 can gather and low-risk youth sports can resume in Phase 3.

Cuomo also confirmed the Capital Region is joining Western New York Central New York, the Finger Lakes, the Mohawk Valley, the North Country and the Southern Tier regions in Phase 3 of Cuomo's four-phased reopening plan.

The Mid-Hudson and Long Island regions are trending to enter Phase 3 next week. The Mid-Hudson on Tuesday, June 23, and Long Island on Wednesday, June 24. New York City could enter Phase 3 around July 6.