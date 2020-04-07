‘Cats’ VFX Artist Confirms They Edited Buttholes Out of the Film

In the dumpster fire that is Tom Hooper’s adaptation of Andrew Lloyd Weber’s hit Broadway musical Cats, no news is too shocking. From its very first trailer, the Universal-produced movie became the butt of every joke. The horrific animation alone was enough to spawn its own category of memes. But even months (and six Razzie Awards) later, Cats is still managing to ruffle the fur of those who worked on the project. In a new interview with The Daily Beast, an anonymous source gave the scoop on the elusive "Butthole Cut" of Cats.

What is the “Butthole Cut,” you may ask? According to the source, the cats’ anatomically correct rear ends were spotted around halfway through the VFX process. They were never a part of Hooper’s artistic vision, but still ended up becoming visible. Said the source: “There was nobody that said, ‘We want buttholes.’ It was one of those things that just happened and slipped through.” Once discovered, it became the VFX team’s job to painstakingly remove every single one.

However, the most unfortunate part of the cursed film wasn't the unsightly animation — it was the fact that the VFX artists weren’t even given a fighting chance to do their jobs well. Part of that was attributed to Hooper, who was relentless in his criticism of the movie’s visual effects. According to the source:

It was pure, almost slavery for us, how much work we put into it with no time, and everything was difficult. We were so rushed on the project that we’d have no time for anything. So when people say, ‘Oh, the effects were not good,’ or ‘The animation’s not good,’ or anything, that’s not our fault. We have no time.

Rebel Wilson and James Corden got laughs at this year’s Academy Awards when they came on stage in their feline ensembles to present the award for Best Special Effects. “As cast members of the motion picture Cats,” they said, “nobody more than us understands the importance of good visual effects." But the more we hear about the grueling conditions its VFX workers were put under, the joke gets less and less funny.