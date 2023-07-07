Book a Camp Site Now for the Epic Solar Eclipse

Mark your calendars, because on April 8th, 2024, New York State will be the perfect spot to check out a phenomenal total solar eclipse. There's a reason we're telling you about it this early, too.

Seeing a solar eclipse is rare, and witnessing a total solar eclipse is rarer still. The good news is that there will be plenty of places to see it in New York, including state campgrounds that are now offering advanced reservations to see this once-in-a-lifetime event.

New York Camping for 2024 Solar Eclipse

While Hudson Valley residents will be able to see a partial eclipse (roughly 95% coverage, below), the path of the total eclipse will cross upstate New York in cities like Buffalo, Rochester, and Syracuse. The New York State Governor's Office also announced that seven state campgrounds with views of the total solar eclipse will be open during the event.

How to Book Campsites in New York for 2024 Solar Eclipse

Camping is in high demand in New York, and reservations are available up to nine months before your desired date. That means that as of July 3rd, camping reservations (in tents, cabins and cottages) are available during the solar eclipse. From the governor's office, here's where you should book if you want to see the total eclipse:

Allegany State Park, 2373 ASP, Rte 1, Salamanca, NY 14779 (Allegany County), for 165 sites, including campsites, cabins, cottages, and a group camp. New reservations open July 4.

Fair Haven Beach State Park, 14985 State Park Road, Fair Haven, NY 13064 (Cayuga County) for 29 cabins and one cottage. Reservations open July 5.

Letchworth State Park, 1 Letchworth State Park, Castile, NY 14427 (Livingston/Wyoming counties) for 19 cabins and cottages. Reservations open July 5.

Evangola State Park, 10191 Old Lake Shore Road, Irving, NY 14081 (Erie County) for 25 campsites. Reservations open July 5.

Four Mile Creek State Park, 1055 Lake Road, Youngstown, NY 14174 (Niagara County) for 50 campsites. Reservations open July 5.

Golden Hill State Park, 9691 Lower Lake Road, Barker, NY 14012 (Niagara County) for 25 campsites. Reservations open July 5.

Wellesley Island State Park, 44927 Cross Island Road, Fineview, NY 13640 (Jefferson County) for 21 cabins and cottages. New reservations open July 5.

The Details

Camping reservations require a minimum of a two-night stay and should be made through ReserveAmerica. Checkout times for all campgrounds is 11am. Eclipse viewers are reminded to never look directly at the sun, including during a solar eclipse. Even partially blocked sunlight can quickly and easily cause permanent eye damage. Special "eclipse glasses" are required for viewing, and although they are strictly regulated, they are affordable to purchase. Check out 2017's solar eclipse below.

