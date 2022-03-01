Brand-New Hudson Valley Restaurant Is Closed

A new Hudson Valley restaurant is currently closed down, but there is some good news.

Mello Dee Thai has officially closed.

"Thai comfort food in a relaxed and chill setting. We are looking forward to sharing memorable food with Rockland County," Mello Dee Thai Restaurant writes in the About section on Facebook.

There is some good news for fans of Thai food. The eatery will reopen at a new location very soon. And boy do these photos from Mello Dee Thai make me want to try them all!

Note: The address to the new location is below.

Mello Dee Thai closed down its Rockland County location on Sunday. The eatery opened up in November 2020 on Route 9W in Valley Cottage.

"Last call!! 😁 This will be our last week in Valley Cottage. We will be closing this location Sunday, February 27," Mello Dee Thai Restaurant wrote on Facebook.

But there is some good news for Hudson Valley eaters. The good news, Mello Dee Thai Restaurant is set to reopen at a new location in the near future.

Mello Dee Thai is moving to Tappan. The new address will be 80 Route 303.

"Almost done…We are so excited for our new location in Tappan…Hope to see you there sometime in March," Mello Dee Thai wrote while sharing photos of the new place. You can see those photos below.

An opening date has yet to be announced, but owners hope to open sometime in March.

Hudson Valley Says Goodbye To Over 80 Businesses

Did You Know? Over 100 Fun Facts About the Hudson Valley Did you know that Lucille Ball made her stage debut in the Hudson Valley? How about Philadelphia Cream Cheese wasn't invented in Philadelphia, but in Orange County? Or that a mansion in Dutchess County inspired the expression "keeping up with the Joneses?" Find out about those and over 100 other fun facts about the Hudson Valley.