‘Beloved’ Mayor, Firefighter in Hudson Valley Suddenly Dies

Many residents in the Hudson Valley are mourning the death of a mayor who was once voted "Person of the Year."

Village of Goshen Mayor Mike Nuzzolese died Saturday in his Goshen home at the age of 66.

"I enjoyed working with Mike and he will be missed for his hard work, compassion and commitment to the residents of Goshen. My thoughts and prayers are with his family," Orange County Executive Steve Neuhaus stated.

A cause of death wasn't released. Nuzzolese was born in Goshen in 1954. He retired from the Village of Goshen as Superintendent of Public Works. He was the Mayor of the Village of Goshen until his passing, was a Village of Goshen Board member, member of the Chamber of Commerce, Italian American Club, he volunteered at the food pantry and was voted Person of the Year by the Goshen Chamber of Commerce in 2001, according to his obituary.

"It is with (the) deepest regret that we announce the passing of our Mayor Mike Nuzzolese. He was a great man. He will be greatly missed. Our condolences go out to his family. May he Rest In Peace," the Goshen Chamber of Commerce wrote on Facebook.

He also proudly served 42 years as an active member of the Dikeman Engine and Hose Company #3 of the Goshen Fire Department. He served as a Lieutenant and then as an Extrication Officer for many years. He was also a member of the Dikeman Engine and Hose Company Benevolent Association. In 2019, Mike was honored by being awarded with the prestigious Chief's Honors for his many years of dedication and service to the Department.

"It is with great sadness and much pain that we heard about the passing today of our beloved Village of Goshen Mayor - Mike Nuzzolese," Chabad of Orange County wrote on Facebook. "The Mayor was a true friend, he worked so hard for every resident in our Village and has indeed made an everlasting change for the good. Goshen has lost today a giant of a man."

