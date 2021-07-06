‘Armed and Dangerous’ Man On The Loose In The Hudson Valley

Police need help finding an "armed and dangerous" Hudson Valley man who's a person of interest following a murder in the local area.

As a result of what the Village of Ellenville Police Department describes as an" ongoing joint intensive homicide investigation," a person of interest has been developed in the shooting death of Gerald Keith Richardson.

Richardson was shot multiple times at 8 Berme Road in the Village of Ellenville on Tuesday, June 29 just before 11 p.m., police say. Richardson later died from his injuries and his death was ruled a homicide.

Police are currently asking for help in finding 30-year-old Dominic Naquan King of Kingston. King also goes by the name "Domo." King is described as being 5'10" 220 pounds with black hair, brown eyes and tattoos on his right and left forearms.

"Do not approach this subject, he is considered armed and dangerous," the Village of Ellenville Police Department said in a press release. "If you know the whereabouts or you see him please contact the Ellenville Police Department immediately at 845-647-4422."

