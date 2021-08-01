Are You a Quick Rinse or Wash Everything Shower Taker?

I needed a day or two to think this over.

Earlier this week, actor Ashton Kutcher and actress Mila Kunis, who are also married, were on Dax Shepard's Podcast "Armchair Expert." They got into a lot, but one segment of the show caught everyone off guard and immediately started trending.

Kutcher and Kunis shared that they don't bathe as much as everyone else. The couple agreed that using soap rids the body of natural oils. Kutcher shared that he washes "armpits and my crotch daily and nothing else ever." He'll splash water on his face after a workout but that's about it. Kunis said she washes her face twice a day and they both agreed on cleaning "vital parts" everyday.

CNN spoke to Elaine Larson who is a "senior scholar in residence at the New York Academy of Medicine and professor emerita of epidemiology at Columbia University's Mailman School of Public Health," and she broke down if Kutcher and Kunis were on to something.

Larson told CNN:

Generally, you should not be washing every day, because you're actually reducing the normal defense mechanisms the skin has against organisms and infections. In fact, if you clean too often and you get your skin dried out, you're more likely to carry germs and so forth

I did an unscientific poll on my Instagram and there were a handful of folks around the Hudson Valley who say they just rinse off quick in the shower. A majority of those in the poll said they clean everything when they shower.

I can't believe we're even having this conversation. What's your shower routine like? Do you shower more than 3 times a week? Are you soaping up and getting every nook and cranny?

Happy washing!

