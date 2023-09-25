Dutchess County Drug Task Force Latest Arrest in Pleasant Valley

This year has been a busy one for local law enforcment. News came in over this past weekend regarding the latest arrest made by a group of law enforcement officials, who've dedicated themselves to getting illegal drugs of the streets. The Dutchess County Drug Task Force was successful in bringing in their latest suspect during an operation in Pleasant Valley.

Drug Task Force Arrest in Pleasant Valley

This latest arrest occurred last week on September 21, where according to the press release from the Dutchess County Gov, drug task force agents executed a search warrant at a residence in the town of Pleasant Valley.

Upon executing the search warrant, drug task force agents made the arrest of one male suspect identified as 32 year old Anthony Howlett of the Town of Poughkeepsie. The arrest of Howlett came following an investigation where it is alleged that he was selling narcotics in the Poughkeepsie area.

Law enforcement officials have been cracking down on a number of alleged drug dealers and drug deals in recent months due to the fentanyl epidemic. Fentanyl is incredibly powerful and potentially lethal drug which has been incredibly prevalent in illegal narcotics investigations in recent months. When mixed with other drugs the effects are amplified but the potential for overdose is exponentially increased.The Dutchess County area has already seen a number of fentanyl related overdoses.

Charges Against the Accused

Following the arrest, Howlett was officially charged with "Criminal Sale of a Controlled Substance 3rd degree, a Class B Felony with other charges pending". Howlett was also ordered to reappear in Town of Poughkeepsie Court next month on October 23, 2023.

The potential penalties for the crime of Criminal Sale of a Controlled Substance in the 3rd degree can vary. If convicted, Howlett could do as much as 25 years behind bars. For individuals with no previous criminal history, the minimum prison would be 5 years, with previous criminal history, the minimum sentence becomes 10 years. In addition the potential for fines also exists and a fine would cost up to $30,000.

As with any of these types of situations, the Dutchess County Drug Task Force is issuing a warning to "vulnerable community members" to seek assistance when handling drug addiction. Also, the drug task force has a tip line open for anyone who has information regarding this case or other potential cases. One can reach the tip line by calling the phone number 845-463-6040 or sending an email to DrugTaskForceTips@gmail.com.

