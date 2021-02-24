You Can Now Own Your Own Airport in the Hudson Valley

Realtors say now is the perfect time to "be ahead of the trend and invest" in a small airport.

Sky Acres Airport in LaGrangeville is for sale by McGrath Realty.

"The sky is the limit with this great #commercialproperty! Have you been thinking about a great #investmentproperty? This is it! With the health crisis many people are opting for small plane travel! Be ahead of the trend and invest today," McGrath Realty wrote on Facebook while sharing the airport's listing.

The public access airport set on over 150 acres is listed for $3.5 million.

"The FAA/AIP registered airstrip with the designator of 44N is a full service airport.​ The privately owned airport is an incredible turn-key opportunity in a vibrant aviation community featuring Runway 35/17, the main lighted runway 3828 x 60 feet paved with 2 approaches, an unlit parallel taxiway, 3 secondary parking ramps to accommodate turbine & jet aircraft, 24 hour self-servicing fueling station, hangars, community hangars & hangar plots, helicopter parking, tie-downs, transient parking & a 4695 SF terminal with a restaurant, storage & maintenance facility, pilot shop & office space for 30+ staff members.​ Expansion potential with 85+ undeveloped acres, with the potential of additional acreage to be purchase," McGrath Realty states in the listing.

