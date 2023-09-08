WWE Legend Shows Off Jam-Packed Weekend in Upstate New York

Upstate New York is rich in wrestling history. Iconic matches have taken place in the Hudson Valley region. Did you know "Macho Man" Randy Savage had his first televised wrestling event with the WWE in Poughkeepsie at the MJN Convention Center (formerly the Mid-Hudson Civic Center).

On this day in 1985, he made his WWE debut on television at the Mid-Hudson Civic Center (MJN Convention Center).

Read More: "Macho Man" Randy Savage's TV Debut was in Poughkeepsie.

Ric Flair won the WWE Championship at the 1992 Royal Rumble in Albany, New York.

Even the late Terry Funk battled Jerry Lawler in Poughkeepsie.

Read More: Watch Terry Funk Brawl with Jerry Lawler in Poughkeepsie

There has certainly been some iconic moments that took place in Upstate New York in the world of professional wrestling. It looks like some of the biggest names in sports entertainment like to hang out here even when they aren't working.

Hoooooo! "Hacksaw" Jim Duggan shared his recent trip to New York with his fans on social media. According to an article from a year ago, Duggan may now reside in South Carolina but he is from Glens Falls, New York.

He even hit the Daks.

Duggan captured the hearts of wrestling fans during his career because he was an everyday blue collar hero. He had the look and attitude of a likeable tough guy. He was larger than life but always seemed like someone you could just hang out with him.

Here is an epic match showcasing him against Andre the Giant.

Duggan was inducted in to the WWE Hall of Fame in 2011.