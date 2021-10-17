Would You Let Your Husband or Wife Sleep at An Ex’s House?

Is this something you'd every be OK with?

Once a week we grab an email from a fan that's looking to get some sort of advice with something going on in their life. We call it "We Gotcha Wednesday" and every week instead of us trying to give advice, we ask that if you have some advice that can help, please share it with us. This week we have a wife that thinks because her husband is being so understanding and accommodating, she thinks something might be up.

Here's the email we got from Julia....

"I’m not sure how I feel about this, I’m certainly confused. I travel a bunch for work and most times my work won’t pay for a hotel. Next month I have to travel to Syracuse and as I was talking with my husband about my plans, he suggested I stay at my ex’s house, since he lives near where I have to go. Now we’re all friendly, and still see each other from time to time, but I never would have thought to stay there without my husband. It just seems inappropriate. I asked my husband why he was all right with this, and he said because he trusts me and it just seems easier. WHAT? This has me getting into my own head and thinking if my husband has done something I wouldn’t be okay with. I would never be okay with him staying at one of his ex’s homes. Anyone I ask about this thinks I’m being crazy, but it just seems like somethings off. Am I overreacting?"

For me, CJ, I don't think I would ever suggest sleeping at an ex's house, for me or my partner. I don't think it has anything to do with trust, I think its more of a you never know type of situation. Who knows what the ex has in mind, right? I just think its a hard NO for me!

What do you guys think? Kelly in Saugerties texted us, "He could also be testing her to see if she will take the offer or not." WHOOO, way to add to the stress...LOL! Lets hope its not a test, I hate games like that!

Rose in Kerhonkson texted, "I’ve been with my husband for 30 years Married 28 and there is no way that I would suggest for him to be able to stay at an ex’s house for any reason! I know he would feel the same!"

Could this husband be trying to give her the chance to make a mistake? John in Bloomingburg texted us, "Time for Julia to contact Jonna Spilbor. Something is up!" Have any thoughts on this? Call or text us through the Wolf Country App.

