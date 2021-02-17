‘World’s Most Famous’ Deli Opening up Hudson Valley Location

You can now enjoy food from "the world’s most famous deli" in the Hudson Valley.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

Windham Mountain announced on Saturday they are adding the famed Carnegie Deli to the ski resort's slate of food offerings.

"The iconic New York City delicatessen, Carnegie Deli, is known as 'the world’s most famous delicatessen.' Carnegie Deli has been treating New Yorkers and tourists since 1937 with gargantuan pastrami and corned beef sandwiches and decadent cheesecakes. This is the first time that the Carnegie Deli experience will be available at a ski resort," Windham Mountain wrote while announced the new partnership with Carnegie Deli. "Come hungry for the famed Pastrami and Corned Beef sandwiches, and signature knishes the next time you’re skiing and riding in the Catskills!"

The Greene County resort is locating on Resort Drive in Windham. The ski resort is open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on weekends and holidays and from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on weekdays, according to the Windham Mountain website. Snow Tubing is also available.

"Craving our world-famous pastrami, corned beef and knishes? We are excited to partner with Windham Mountain and Centerplate to bring your Carnegie Deli favorites to the Catskills! Check us out next time you are skiing at the spectacular Windham Mountain," Carnegie Deli wrote about the new partnership.

Carnegie Deli was founded in 1937 and is considered by some to have the best pastrami sandwich in the world. The deli is known for its huge sandwiches, smoked and cured meats, potato knishes and creamy cheesecake.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App and sign up for the Hudson Valley Post newsletter.

Keep Reading:

LOOK: Here are copycat recipes from 20 of the most popular fast food restaurants in America