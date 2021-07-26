Do You Know This Woman Who Hiked Mount Marcy And Changed Someone’s Life For The Better?

Do you know the woman in this photo who hiked Mt. Marcy in Upstate New York back in 2020? The reason why, she helped change someone's life for the better.

Meet Edward Levine of Syracuse. Edward just made a post on the Aspiring and Current Adirondack 46ers Facebook group. For those that don't know, when people refer to the 46ers, they are talking about climbing, or they have climbed the 46 major peaks of New York’s Adirondack Mountains. Back in March of 2020, Edward took on his first peak with Mt. Marcy:

At the time, I was going through a lot of negative things in my life and I hadn't heard of the 46 and really didn't know much about this whole hiking thing. Nonetheless, I decided to drive 4 hours out and hike a mountain and ended up renting snowshoes, it was a day, haha.

On the way down the mountain, Edward met a senior Canadian snowshoe/hiking club. Particularly the woman with the blue pack in the picture was really nice and was the first stranger that Edward ever had a conversation with on a trail.

They told me about the 46, gear, hiking/snowshoeing as a hobby, etc. Such a random meeting lead me on this whole adventure. Unfortunately, I never got contact info. Anyways, fast forward to now and I'm at 42/46 high peaks and I am hoping to find this woman and just let her know how important that convo was for me and maybe see if she might be in the area in the future to join me on my 46th peak hike.

Photo via Edward Levine

If you know this woman, or have a way to help find out, you can learn more here.

10 Breweries in Central New York You Need To Visit At Least Once Have a little brouhaha with a locally made brew! Central New York is pretty blessed to have some amazing breweries in our back yard. Here's ten different options you need to visit at least once.

These Utica and Rome Restaurants From Your Childhood Need To Make A Delicious Come Back We asked this simple question on social media and got a lot of responses. These are just the top ones, obviously we could always add to this list. You can chat with us on our station app to add to the list as well.

10 Summertime Restaurants In The Utica and Rome Area That Deserve Way More Credit The warmer weather is on the way for the Utica and Rome area of Central New York. That means enjoying amazing summertime foods and drinks. Are you ready? Here are 10 summertime restaurants in Central New York that deserve way more credit:

