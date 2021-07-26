Do You Know This Woman Who Hiked Mount Marcy And Changed Someone’s Life For The Better?
Do you know the woman in this photo who hiked Mt. Marcy in Upstate New York back in 2020? The reason why, she helped change someone's life for the better.
Meet Edward Levine of Syracuse. Edward just made a post on the Aspiring and Current Adirondack 46ers Facebook group. For those that don't know, when people refer to the 46ers, they are talking about climbing, or they have climbed the 46 major peaks of New York’s Adirondack Mountains. Back in March of 2020, Edward took on his first peak with Mt. Marcy:
At the time, I was going through a lot of negative things in my life and I hadn't heard of the 46 and really didn't know much about this whole hiking thing. Nonetheless, I decided to drive 4 hours out and hike a mountain and ended up renting snowshoes, it was a day, haha.
On the way down the mountain, Edward met a senior Canadian snowshoe/hiking club. Particularly the woman with the blue pack in the picture was really nice and was the first stranger that Edward ever had a conversation with on a trail.
They told me about the 46, gear, hiking/snowshoeing as a hobby, etc. Such a random meeting lead me on this whole adventure. Unfortunately, I never got contact info. Anyways, fast forward to now and I'm at 42/46 high peaks and I am hoping to find this woman and just let her know how important that convo was for me and maybe see if she might be in the area in the future to join me on my 46th peak hike.
If you know this woman, or have a way to help find out, you can learn more here.
