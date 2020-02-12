Winter Weather Advisory Issued For Parts of the Hudson Valley

Mixed precipitation of snow and sleet could cause some headaches for the Thursday morning commute.

The National Weather Service issued a Winter Weather Advisory for Ulster, Sullivan and Green counties. Officials say mixed precipitation is expected. Total snow and sleet accumulations of 1 to 3 inches and ice accumulations of a light glaze.

The National Weather Service is forecasting about 3 inches of snow in parts of Sullivan County and a coating to 1 inch of snow for Dutchess County.

Hudson Valley Weather believes the storm should hit the region from southwest to northeast from 10 p.m. Wednesday to 1 a.m Thursday. The storm should end from west to east between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. Thursday.

Hudson Valley Weather predicts 2 to 5 inches of snow and freezing rain for the western parts of Ulster County as well as northern Sullivan County and the Catskills and a coating to three inches for the rest of Ulster and Sullivan counties.

The rest of the Hudson Valley should see about 1 inch of snow mixed with sleet and rain, according to Hudson Valley Weather.

The chance of winter weather could lead to closings and delays in the area on Wednesday. Make sure to check out our Hudson Valley Storm Center for the most up to date closings and delays and download the Hudson Valley Post app for updates on forecasts and more.