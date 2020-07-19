Win a WPDH Summer Staycation at Smugglers Notch

Did the pandemic force you to cancel your summer vacation plans? WPDH is here to help. We're giving you the chance to win a four-day, three-night summer staycation at Smugglers Notch with access to all available amenities.

All you need to do to enter is send us a message through the WPDH mobile app during weekdays from 7AM to 7PM saying that you're entering the WPDH Summer Staycation contest. You can enter once per day starting Monday, July 21 and ending Friday, July 14. We'll pick the week's winner each Monday.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

New to the WPDH app? Our free app lets you take WPDH with you wherever you are. You'll be able to stream the Home of Rock 'n Roll, enter exclusive contests like this one and breaking Hudson Valley news information, as well as weather and traffic alerts.

The app connects seamlessly with vehicles equipped with Apple CarPlay. This technology available in newer model cars allows certain apps on your iOS device to appear on your car dashboard when connected, so you can listen to your favorite hometown classic rock station during that scenic drive up to Smugglers Notch. The WPDH app also supports AirPlay for wireless streaming to AirPlay-compatible devices like your Google Home.

We've put together a handy walkthru on how to send us a message through the WPDH app below.

View our contest rules.