Will You Be Showing Up for Thanksgiving Dinner With a Hangover?

Pass the yams please! Thanksgiving Eve is the biggest party night of the year. Also referred to as Blackout Wednesday.

Blackout Wednesday (also known as Drinksgiving) refers to binge drinking the night before Thanksgiving. The name "Blackout Wednesday" has a Google search history dating back to 2014 with "Drinksgiving" dating back to 2007, although the concept itself is believed to have originated decades ago. With very few people working the Thanksgiving holiday and most college kids home with family, it gives old high school friends a chance to catch up at the local watering hole. Will you be venturing out for the evening?

I'm much too old these days for binge drinking, but I do like to go out on Thanksgiving Eve to some of my favorite area bars in Poughkeepsie and catch up with some friends for a few drinks. My plan is to get together at a friend's place for a bit to pregame, as they say, then off to a couple of bars, most likely Noah's Ark on Mill St (the late-night place to be) and The Derby on Main St.

Nothing wrong with having a few cocktails out and about to celebrate the holidays with friends, but please drink responsibly. If you're planning on drinking and partying it up, make sure to get an Uber or a cab, or some sort of saferide to get you to and from your destinations because we wanna see you around for a long time to come. Cheers!