Will the Statue of Liberty Reopen Next Week?

Both the Statue of Liberty and Ellis Island could reopen by this Monday ,according to a report. NBC reports that both landmarks could reopen if New York City moves to Phase IV of the reopening process. Both locations have been shut down since March since the Coronavirus outbreak.

We are closely watching to see that New York state’s Phase Four reopening remains on track and will make a determination based on that.

The NY Post reports that both Governor Andrew Cuomo and Mayor Bill de Blasio are expected to make the decision. A spokesperson for the park service told NBC, that masks must be worn on the ferries to both locations, but will be optional.

New York City is currently still in Phase III of reopening.

