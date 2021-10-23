Why is the Newburgh-Beacon Bridge Also Known as Hamilton Fish?

The other day I was driving over the Newburgh Beacon Bridge and actually got close enough to read the sign. As I drove past, I spotted Hamilton Fish on the sign as well.

Thankfully, my sister was with me and I had her do research into why that name was on the sign. I knew that with the Hudson Valley’s extensive amount of historical sites, events and places that the name had to mean something.

This bridge is in honor of Hamilton Fish, himself. In 1848, Fish served the role as governor of New York. He was also selected as Secretary of State by President Ulysses S. Grant in 1869 and served as the United State Senator.

I was excited to find out the history behind his historic and popular bridge. Sometimes I remember to be present, look around and truly take in the beauty of the Hudson Valley. I didn't realized that certain bridges were named after people who are native to this area or served a purpose.

Is it me or does it seem like people used to have extremely cool names? It seemed as if they had prominent and successful names from the beginning of their time.

There are other bridges that are named after significant members of the Hudson Valley during different time periods.

The Rip Van Winkle Bridge, Catstkill

The Franklin Delano Roosevelt Bridge, Highland

The Kingston-Rhinecliff Bridge, Kingston renamed the George Clinton Kingston-Rhineciff Bridge

Did you ever notice this about these bridges? Be sure to share with us below, we would love to hear from you.

