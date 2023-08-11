Where to Find Psychic Events In and Around New York

There are so many psychic fairs going on I just knew I had to make a running list. Let's face it tapping in the the outside is becoming more popular by the day.

No need to hunt down the date and times we have done it for you. We have officially started a list. If you want to have fun, and possibly see what the cards reveal for your future, one of these events can help you.

October 12th - October 14th, 2023

Halloween Retreat - The retreat is a curated event by Lady Teal's Curios. Explore the historic towns of Lambertville, NJ, and New Hope, PA. Limited spots are available. It is first come, first serve. Included in the weekend price of $400 is your lodging, 3 meals, 3 curated workshops/events, paranormal investigating, history and cemetery tours, art and antique shopping plus more.

A Night Market and Witches Ball to Be Held in Poughkeepsie, New York

October 13th, 2023

Black Mass Masquerade - The 5th Annual Samhain Oddities & Night Market with Moon Serpent and Bone Oddities & Curiosities Night Market at Revel 32 in Poughkeepsie, New York. Doors open at 6 PM and the fun goes on until midnight. Market hours at 6 PM to 11 PM, the live performances start at 8 PM and the Witches Ball Dance party kicks off a 11 PM and goes at 1 AM. Keep an eye out for tickets to go on sale.

Upcoming Psychic Fairs and Paranormal Events near the Hudson Valley, New York

October 28th, 2023

Fall Vendor and Psychic Fair - Saugerties Animal Shelter on Route 212 in Saugerties is holding its annual fundraising Psychic Fair. They will have psychics along with Tarot Card readers plus pet communicators. The fair is free to attend from 10 AM to 3 PM but reading will be done by pre-pain appointment early. 20 plus vendors along with raffles. Proceeds will benefit homeless animals at the Town of Saugerties Animal Shelter.

October 28th and 29th, 2023

Witchy Warwick Psychic Faire - Join Crystals of Quartz for a two-day psychic fair being held the weekend before Halloween at Lewis Park in Warwick, New York from 9 AM to 5 PM each day. You can expect two days of magick, readers, healers, tricks, and of course treats.

Where Can You Go To Get Your Tarot Cards Read

