When Will New York Residents Get Their Third Stimulus Payment?

Millions of Americans are now guaranteed $1,400 COVID relief payments.

The $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief bill has officially passed both the House and Senate. Now all that stands in the way of American's getting a third stimulus check is President Joe Biden's signature.

President Biden is expected to sign the American Rescue Plan Act on Friday. White House officials say a ceremony with congressional leaders is being planned for Friday afternoon.

Once Biden officially puts pen to paper, millions of Americans will start to receive $1,400 dollar COVID relief checks.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki said on Monday a "large number of Americans (will) receive relief by the end of the month." President Biden believes money will start showing up within two weeks after he signs the bill.

CNBC reports stimulus payments might be delivered to many bank accounts as early as next week.

For past stimulus payments, the IRS created a "Get My Payment" website that's supposed to tell American's the status of their stimulus money. The website has you list your social security number, date of birth, street address and zip code.

The website isn't active yet for this round of payments but should be activated soon.

CNBC believes the first group of people to receive their stimulus money will likely be Americans who have direct deposit set up with the IRS because the government already has your correct information on file and doesn't need to mail out a check.

So that means if you've received a previous stimulus payment via direct deposit you could see your next payment as early as next week or within the next two weeks.

