Wheel of Fortune Coming To Kingston, Albany

The first-ever Wheel of Fortune live tour will be taking a spin in the Hudson Valley.

Wheel of Fortune LIVE!, an all-new theatrical experience, is going on tour across North America, including the Hudson Valley.

"One of the greatest game shows of all time wants to give more fans a chance to win at “Wheel of Fortune LIVE!” Guests can audition to go on stage and feel like they stepped into the game show itself. They will have the chance to spin a replica of the iconic Wheel and solve the puzzles on the tour’s puzzle board to win fantastic prizes," Wheel of Fortune LIVE states on its website. "The all-new live stage show is the one-and-only way fans can experience America’s Game® in person outside of Sony Pictures Studios, and it’s right in their hometown theater."

Wheel of Fortune Coming To Kingston, New York

Starting this September, Wheel of Fortune LIVE! will tour about 60 North American cities, including Kingston, New York. The game show will be played live at the Ulster Performing Arts Center in Kingston, New York on Oct. 16.

Tickets cost about $30. Tickets went on sale on Friday.

Hudson Valley residents will have the chance to play Wheel of Fortune and win prizes including $10,000, a trip to Paris, Hawaii and more at every show, officials say.

"Additionally, audience members will get in on the fun with the chance to be randomly selected to win cash and prizes," Wheel of Fortune LIVE states on its website.

Wheel of Fortune Coming To Albany, New York

Wheel of Fortune LIVE! will also be in Albany, the day before heading to Kingston. The live game show will be played on Oct. 15 at the Albany Palace Theater.

Sadly, Pat Sajak and Vanna White won't be on the tour. But game officials say the hosts "are familiar television and media personalities."

Registration takes place on the day of the show, starting up to 3 hours prior to showtime. You must be 18 or older to play.

