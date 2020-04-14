What Part of the Hudson Valley Has The Most COVID-19 Cases?

Here are the updated totals for how many confirmed COVID-19 cases are in each part of the Hudson Valley.

Orange County

Blooming Grove - 196

Chester - 214

Cornwall - 79

Crawford -45

Deerpark - 39

Goshen - 250

Greenville - 40

Hamptonburgh - 56

Highlands - 62

Middletown - 480

Minisink - 36

Monroe - 339

Montgomery - 284

Mount Hope - 56

New Windsor - 437

City of Newburgh - 488

Town of Newburgh - 298

Palm Tree - 460

Port Jervis - 48

Tuxedo - 31

Wallkill - 455

Warwick - 315

Wawayanda - 94

Woodbury - 176

Dutchess County

Amenia- 13

Beacon city- 90

Beekman- 70

Clinton- 14

Dover- 30

East fishkill- 121

Fishkill- 143

Fishkill village- less than 5

Hyde Park- 70

Lagrange- 88

Milan- 7

Millbrook- less than 5

Millerton village- less than 5

North East- less than 5

Pawling- 20

Pawling Village- less than 5

Pine plains-6

Pleasant Valley- 33

Poughkeepsie- 207

Poughkeepsie city- 185

Red Hook- 16

Red Hook village- less than 5

Rhinebeck- 40

Rhinebeck- 7

Stanford- 6

Tivoli village- less than 5

Union Vale -35

Wappinger- 126

Wappingers Falls village- 34

Washington- 9

* Dutchess County officials note 172 cases are pending address confirmation

Ulster County

Town of Plattekill- 67

Town of Shawangunk- 74

City of Kingston- 87

Town of New Paltz- 54

Town of Marlborough- 59

Town of Saugerties- 48

Town of Lloyd- 59

Town of Ulster- 38

Town of Wawarsing- 63

Town of Rochester- 23

Town of Rosendale- 17

Town of Esopus- 21

Town of Hurley- 15

Town of Marbletown- 10

Town of Woodstock- 12

Town of Olive- 7

Town of Gardiner- 13

Town of Shandaken- 5

Town of Denning- 1

Putnam County

Carmel -222

Kent- 93

Patterson - 55

Philipstown- 52

Putnam valley- 69

Southeast- 117

Sullivan County hasn't listed where each COVID-19 case originates from.

All of the above totals are according to each county's updated COVID-19 dashboard.