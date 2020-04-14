What Part of the Hudson Valley Has The Most COVID-19 Cases?
Here are the updated totals for how many confirmed COVID-19 cases are in each part of the Hudson Valley.
Orange County
- Blooming Grove - 196
- Chester - 214
- Cornwall - 79
- Crawford -45
- Deerpark - 39
- Goshen - 250
- Greenville - 40
- Hamptonburgh - 56
- Highlands - 62
- Middletown - 480
- Minisink - 36
- Monroe - 339
- Montgomery - 284
- Mount Hope - 56
- New Windsor - 437
- City of Newburgh - 488
- Town of Newburgh - 298
- Palm Tree - 460
- Port Jervis - 48
- Tuxedo - 31
- Wallkill - 455
- Warwick - 315
- Wawayanda - 94
- Woodbury - 176
Dutchess County
- Amenia- 13
- Beacon city- 90
- Beekman- 70
- Clinton- 14
- Dover- 30
- East fishkill- 121
- Fishkill- 143
- Fishkill village- less than 5
- Hyde Park- 70
- Lagrange- 88
- Milan- 7
- Millbrook- less than 5
- Millerton village- less than 5
- North East- less than 5
- Pawling- 20
- Pawling Village- less than 5
- Pine plains-6
- Pleasant Valley- 33
- Poughkeepsie- 207
- Poughkeepsie city- 185
- Red Hook- 16
- Red Hook village- less than 5
- Rhinebeck- 40
- Rhinebeck- 7
- Stanford- 6
- Tivoli village- less than 5
- Union Vale -35
- Wappinger- 126
- Wappingers Falls village- 34
- Washington- 9
* Dutchess County officials note 172 cases are pending address confirmation
Ulster County
- Town of Plattekill- 67
- Town of Shawangunk- 74
- City of Kingston- 87
- Town of New Paltz- 54
- Town of Marlborough- 59
- Town of Saugerties- 48
- Town of Lloyd- 59
- Town of Ulster- 38
- Town of Wawarsing- 63
- Town of Rochester- 23
- Town of Rosendale- 17
- Town of Esopus- 21
- Town of Hurley- 15
- Town of Marbletown- 10
- Town of Woodstock- 12
- Town of Olive- 7
- Town of Gardiner- 13
- Town of Shandaken- 5
- Town of Denning- 1
Putnam County
- Carmel -222
- Kent- 93
- Patterson - 55
- Philipstown- 52
- Putnam valley- 69
- Southeast- 117
Sullivan County hasn't listed where each COVID-19 case originates from.
All of the above totals are according to each county's updated COVID-19 dashboard.