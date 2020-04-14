What Part of the Hudson Valley Has The Most COVID-19 Cases?

Kira-Yan

Here are the updated totals for how many confirmed COVID-19 cases are in each part of the Hudson Valley.

Orange County

  • Blooming Grove - 196
  • Chester - 214
  • Cornwall - 79
  • Crawford -45
  • Deerpark - 39
  • Goshen - 250
  • Greenville - 40
  • Hamptonburgh - 56
  • Highlands - 62
  • Middletown - 480
  • Minisink - 36
  • Monroe - 339
  • Montgomery - 284
  • Mount Hope - 56
  • New Windsor - 437
  • City of Newburgh - 488
  • Town of Newburgh - 298
  • Palm Tree - 460
  • Port Jervis - 48
  • Tuxedo - 31
  • Wallkill - 455
  • Warwick - 315
  • Wawayanda - 94
  • Woodbury - 176

Dutchess County

  • Amenia- 13
  • Beacon city- 90
  • Beekman- 70
  • Clinton- 14
  • Dover- 30
  • East fishkill- 121
  • Fishkill- 143
  • Fishkill village- less than 5
  • Hyde Park- 70
  • Lagrange- 88
  • Milan- 7
  • Millbrook- less than 5
  • Millerton village- less than 5
  • North East- less than 5
  • Pawling- 20
  • Pawling Village- less than 5
  • Pine plains-6
  • Pleasant Valley- 33
  • Poughkeepsie- 207
  • Poughkeepsie city- 185
  • Red Hook- 16
  • Red Hook village- less than 5
  • Rhinebeck- 40
  • Rhinebeck- 7
  • Stanford- 6
  • Tivoli village- less than 5
  • Union Vale -35
  • Wappinger- 126
  • Wappingers Falls village- 34
  • Washington- 9

* Dutchess County officials note 172 cases are pending address confirmation

Ulster County

  • Town of Plattekill- 67
  • Town of Shawangunk- 74
  • City of Kingston- 87
  • Town of New Paltz- 54
  • Town of Marlborough- 59
  • Town of Saugerties- 48
  • Town of Lloyd- 59
  • Town of Ulster- 38
  • Town of Wawarsing- 63
  • Town of Rochester- 23
  • Town of Rosendale- 17
  • Town of Esopus- 21
  • Town of Hurley- 15
  • Town of Marbletown- 10
  • Town of Woodstock- 12
  • Town of Olive- 7
  • Town of Gardiner- 13
  • Town of Shandaken- 5
  • Town of Denning- 1

Putnam County

  • Carmel -222
  • Kent- 93
  • Patterson - 55
  • Philipstown- 52
  • Putnam valley- 69
  • Southeast- 117

Sullivan County hasn't listed where each COVID-19 case originates from.

All of the above totals are according to each county's updated COVID-19 dashboard.

