What Businesses Will Be Allowed to Re-Open First in The Hudson Valley
When a region meets the seven criteria necessary to begin re-opening from New York on PAUSE, there are select businesses that may open.
As of Tuesday, May 12, 2020, the Hudson Valley is unable to re-open for phase one of the New York Forward plan. But when we are able to re-open as a region, there are select businesses that will be able to re-open. The industries that are included under phase one are construction, manufacturing, retail for curbside pickup, wholesale trade, and agriculture/forestry/fishing/hunting.
After phase one, there are three remaining phases. Under phase two, professional services, retail, administrative support, and real estate/rental/leasing could open. Phase three enables restaurants and food service to open. Finally, phase four will let arts/recreation/entertainment and education re-open.
Before the Hudson Valley region can re-open under phase one, certain businesses will be able to open statewide. Those businesses are drive-in movie theaters, landscaping/gardening, and outdoor low-risk recreational activities. These businesses can re-open on Friday, May 15, 2020.
The industries under phase one leave a lot of questions to be answered about which specific businesses could re-open. To answer that, New York State has released a detailed list of what businesses can re-open under phase one in New York State:
Construction
- Building Equipment Contractors
- Building Finishing Contractors
- Foundation, Structure, and Building Exterior Contractors
- Highway, Street and Bridge Construction
- Land Subdivision
- Nonresidential Building Construction
- Residential Building Construction
- Utility System Construction
Manufacturing
- Apparel Manufacturing
- Computer and Electronic Product Manufacturing
- Electric Lighting Equipment Manufacturing
- Fabricated Metal Product Manufacturing
- Furniture and Related Product Manufacturing
- Leather and Allied Product Manufacturing
- Machinery Manufacturing
- Nonmetallic Mineral Product Manufacturing
- Paper Manufacturing
- Petroleum and Coal Products Manufacturing
- Plastics and Rubber Products Manufacturing
- Printing and Related Support Activities
- Textile Mills
- Textile Product Mills
- Wood Product Manufacturing
- Other Miscellaneous Manufacturing
Retail for Curbside Pickup/Delivery
- Clothing Stores
- Direct Selling Establishments
- Electronics and Appliance Stores
- Electronic Shopping and Mail-Order Houses
- Furniture and Home Furnishing Stores
- Florists
- General Merchandise Stores
- Health and Personal Care Stores
- Jewelry, Luggage, and Leather Goods Stores
- Lawn and Garden Equipment and Supplies Stores
- Office Supplies, Stationery, and Gift Stores
- Used Merchandise Stores
- Shoe Stores
- Sporting Goods, Hobby, Musical Instrument and Book Stores
- Other Miscellaneous Store Retailers
Wholesale Trade
- Apparel, Piece Goods, and Notions Merchant Wholesalers
- Chemical and Allied Products Merchant Wholesalers
- Furniture and Home Furnishing Merchant Wholesalers
- Household Appliances and Electrical and Electronic Goods Merchant Wholesalers
- Machinery, Equipment, and Supplies Merchant Wholesalers
- Metal and Mineral (except Petroleum) Merchant Wholesalers
- Paper and Paper Product Merchant Wholesalers
- Professional and Commercial Equipment and Supplies Merchant Wholesalers
- Wholesale Electronic Markets and Agents and Brokers
- Miscellaneous Durable Goods Merchant Wholesalers
- Miscellaneous Nondurable Goods Merchant Wholesalers
Agriculture/Forestry/Fishing/Hunting
- Greenhouse, Nursery, and Floriculture Production
- Other Animal Production
- Other Crop Production
- Support Activities for Animal Production
- Support Activities for Crop Production
- Support Activities for Forestry