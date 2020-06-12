WEEKEND WEATHER: Sunny and Beautiful Weather Expected

Friday's warm and dryer weather should stick around at least through Saturday as we enter another weekend. Highs Friday afternoon will stay in the low 80s, with lower humidity and partly cloudy skies. Lows will be around 60.

Saturday will be warm and beautiful with highs in the upper 70s, under partly cloudy skies. Lows ill be in the upper 50s. Sunday will see slightly more humid conditions, with highs in the mid to upper 70s and mostly cloudy skies. Lows will be in the lower to mid 60s, with a chance for rain late.

Monday will start the next week warm, humid, and rainy.

Have a great weekend!

