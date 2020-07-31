WEEKEND WEATHER: Not Quite As Hot, Storms Possible

The heatwave that gripped the Hudson Valley earlier this week has finally broke, but will the hot weather returns as we had into the weekend? Friday's highs will stay in the 80s with partly cloudy skies and lower humidity. Lows will be in the mid 60s.

Saturday will see highs in the 80s, with a mixture of sun and clouds. Lows will stay in the 60s once again, as more clouds roll in. the next chance for storms will be Sunday. Highs Sunday will reach the low 80s, as showers and thunderstorms are likely in the afternoon. Sunday night will be very humid, with lows only around 70.

Have a great weekend!