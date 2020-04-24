WEEKEND WEATHER: Mild Start, Then More Rain and Cooler Temps

Will we see the sun? Looks Saturday will be the best day for the weekend, but then things get cooler and rainier by Sunday. Well, least we'll have one day.

Highs will approach 60 Saturday with mostly sunny skies in the morning, and increasing clouds in the afternoon. Lows will fall into the low 40s. Highs Sunday will only reach the 40s as rain returns.

Highs Monday will only reach the low 40s as the rain continues.

