WEATHER: Cooler Start, Then Big Time Warm-Up on the Way

This weekend saw plenty of clouds and some rain showers across the Hudson Valley, as temperatures mainly stayed in the 60s for a majority of Saturday and Sunday. The Sun returns as we enter the new week, though we won't experience another real warm-up for about another day. You're going to want to keep your jackets nearby Monday. However, it is expected to feel a bit like early summer as we head to the middle of the week, so the latest cold snap won't last long.

Monday morning started off quite cold and breezy, and temperatures will straggle to reach the upper 50s by later in the day. Skies will be mostly sunny though and the breeze will start to die down as the afternoon progresses. Monday night will be another cold one, as we'll see temps fall into the upper 30s under partly cloudy skies. Tuesday will be much more pleasant, with highs near 70 and partly cloudy skies. Tuesday night will bring clear skies and won't be nearly as cold, as lows will stay around 50.

Wednesday should be this week's best day, as highs will climb all the way to near 80 during the afternoon. Clouds will increase though and the chance for rain will return by Wednesday night, as lows will stay near 60s. Both Thursday and Friday will be mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Highs will stay in the 60s, Friday night will be a bit cooler, as lows will drop into the 40s once again.

How is the summer outlook shaping up for the Hudson Valley, according to meteorologists? Depends who you ask. The Farmer's Alamance is predicting that the northeast should expect above average temperatures by mid to late summer, with an increased chance for heavy rains and sever weather..Of course, these forecasts often differ and even contradict. For example, the Weather Channel is saying the northeast should be spared the oppressive heat this summer, and should expect near normal temperatures. But then there's the National Weather Service's long-range forecast, which says the area could see much hotter weather with above average rainfall. Who to believe? None of this is set in stone.

