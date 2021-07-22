Watch: New York Man Saves Stabbing Victim’s Life With Chips
A New York man acted like "Macguvyer" by using potato chips to save a man's life.
This week, NYPD Police Commissioner Dermot Shea shared a video that shows the heroic actions of an NYPD officer. On Wednesday, July 7, officers received a call about a man who was stabbed in front of 290 Lenox Avenue.
The stabbing victim, a man in his late 20s, had a stab wound on the right side of his chest. Upon arrival, Officer Ronald Kennedy took charge and saved the man's life with an empty bag of potato chips and a roll of tape.
“Go get me a bag of potato chips, right now!” Kennedy yelled to someone nearby. "Go in there and get me tape."
The bystander returned with an unopened bag of Lay's potato chips. Kennedy quickly emptied the bag of chips to the ground.
"We got you. We got you," Kennedy is heard telling the victim. "Stay with me."
The bag of chips was the perfect size to cover the wound. Kennedy got the victim on his back and with the help of others taped the chips over the stab wound.
Paramedics arrived and the man was rushed to Harlem Hospital. According to the physician at the hospital, Kennedy's quick thinking saved the man's life, police say.
